Bayern Munich v Liverpool: Naby Keita to miss Champions League tie

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita played 76 minutes of the first leg against Bayern Munich at Anfield

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will miss the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at Bayern Munich on Wednesday with a minor injury.

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature after being substituted in Sunday's 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley as a precaution.

James Milner could also recover from a muscle problem to play in midfield.

Long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain missed training despite featuring for the reserves on Friday.

The midfielder has been sidelined by a knee injury since last April and came off just before half-time with a minor hamstring issue, which manager Jurgen Klopp later said was nothing to be concerned about.

Meanwhile, hosts Bayern Munich will be without suspended pair Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller, but James Rodriguez is expected to come into an attacking midfield role.

Defender David Alaba and winger Kingsley Coman have been ruled fit after overcoming injuries.

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool top-scorer Mohamed Salah has managed just one goal in his past six appearances

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw at Anfield in the first leg so will need to score in Munich if they are to reach the quarter-finals.

Last year's finalists have struggled for form in recent weeks - picking up five wins in their past 10 games in all competitions - but remain only a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Champions League may not be their sole focus this season, with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah admitting he was willing "to sacrifice" his dream of winning the competition in order to deliver a first league title in 29 years.

"I'll be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League," said Salah.

"But the dream for the city and the club is the league. So, I'm happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream. If we win both that would be great, and this is what we are trying to do."

Bayern took over at the top of the Bundesliga from Borussia Dortmund with a 6-0 demolition of Wolfsburg on Saturday for their 12th win in their past 13 league games.

But Liverpool will welcome the return of centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who missed the first leg through suspension, and Bayern manager Niko Kovac says their opponents will be "even stronger".

"We know they are strong in defence," said Kovac. "With Virgil van Dijk coming back Liverpool will be even stronger in defence but we can score goals. We have shown that in the Bundesliga.

"There won't be a 0-0. We want to win it and that is how we will approach the game. You cannot rely twice on a goalless draw to advance.

"What we need to improve is our efficiency up front. I am confident that at home with the support of our fans, we will be even more efficient in attack and create more opportunities."

'They will punish you' - what they said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It's a much more positive moment for Bayern. They are top of the table and winning games comfortably again. But if we are at our best, we can be exceptional."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski: "You need to be smart and more than 100% ready for anything. If he's trying to run at you, trying to get past you, you need to be ready for that as well.

"You don't need to give any opportunities to those strikers because they will punish you and they will score."

Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac: "I've qualified for the World Cup and led Eintracht Frankfurt in the relegation play-off - that was the worst - but tomorrow's game is a highlight.

"The world will be watching us. Everyone's excited - the players, the coaches, the fans and the media. It's a tough game and the pressure is always on in knockout games but that's a positive, not a negative."

Club record signing Virgil van Dijk captained Liverpool in the 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday

'Goalless draw improved Liverpool's chances'

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis, Gracenote:

"The 0-0 first leg result improved Liverpool's chance of making it to the quarter-finals from 35% to 39% according to the Euro Club Index.

"Opponents Bayern Munich are the third best team in Europe according to the ECI ranking with Liverpool eighth. Visiting Bayern is approximately equivalent to visiting Manchester City who Liverpool eliminated from this competition last year."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

68% of teams to have drawn 0-0 away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie have ended up progressing to the next round (21 out of 31).

Bayern Munich have won only one of their eight matches in European competition against Liverpool (D5, L2) - that came in the Cup Winners' Cup back in November 1971 with two goals from Gerd Muller and one from Uli Hoeness in a 3-1 win in Munich.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich's only previous encounter in the European Cup/Champions League before this season came in the 1980-81 semi-finals. Liverpool progressed on away goals (1-1 on aggregate) and went on to beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the final.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich failed to have a single shot on target in the first leg against Liverpool, a first for the Bavarians in the Champions League since their semi-final first leg against Barcelona in May 2015.

They will attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the eighth consecutive season, last failing at the last-16 stage in 2010-11 against Inter Milan.

Munich have only failed to score once in their past 26 Champions League home games, against Sevilla in last season's quarter-finals (0-0).

Striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in his past 22 Champions League games at the Allianz Arena, including nine in 10 knockout games.

If Manuel Neuer features, this will be his 100th game in the Champions League. He would also become the sixth goalkeeper to reach that landmark after Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon, Petr Cech, Victor Valdes and Oliver Kahn.

Liverpool