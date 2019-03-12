West Bromwich Albion: Baggies must find right tactical balance again, says Brunt

Chris Brunt has been Albion's setpiece specialist for much of his 13 seasons at The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion veteran Chris Brunt says the managerless Baggies need to get the right tactical balance again between winning and entertaining.

Ahead of their first game since the sacking of head coach Darren Moore, Brunt admitted responsibility for Albion's decline lies with the players.

But he also questioned whether they went too far this season with their desire to play attacking football.

"Trying to find the balance is harder than people think," he told BBC WM.

"Over the last few years, our style of play has been different. Under Tony Pulis, it was all about trying to stay in the Premier League. Maybe we've gone too far the other way this season.

"In golf, they say there's no pictures on the scorecard. If you've come home on Saturday and you've won the game, I don't think anybody cares.

"If that means whacking it into the channels, winning corners and scoring from set-pieces, as long as that means three points for Albion, that's all that matters and that'll be to everyone's liking."

Going into Wednesday's home game with Swansea City, pre-season promotion favourites Albion have drifted to nine points off an automatic place - and have allowed the teams chasing the play-off pack to close on them.

'Different formations didn't work'

It was the fear of maybe missing out on automatic promotion and a play-off place that prompted Saturday night's shock sacking of Moore and his chief tactical advisor Graeme Jones, following Albion's failure to beat bottom club Ipswich Town.

Although it stunned the dressing room, as one of the club's two longest-serving players, Brunt can see a way forward for the next incumbent as head coach if Albion can get back to doing what they do best.

"It's never nice to see anybody lose their job," said the 34-year-old former Northern Ireland international. "Especially when it's a club legend like Darren. He did a great job last season when he took over and almost pulled off the impossible.

Albion first team coach James Shan will be in charge against Swansea on Wednesday night

"All coaches have different ideas. You have to adapt the best way you can. You try to win games whatever way possible. But we tried a couple of different formations on Saturday and obviously it didn't work.

"Fair play to Ipswich. But a lot of teams have done that to us since the turn of the year. It just wasn't happening. Especially at home."

Brunt added: "There's a lot of information given during the week. Whether it's down to people not understanding it and not performing, it's hard to put your finger on. But, at the end of the day, it's 11 v 11 and you'd like to think we'd have had enough to win.

"To be at home and not dictating the game, to not be dictating the tempo, is not good enough. Our home form hasn't been good enough since the turn of the year. And, as players, we have to take responsibility.

"It's happened too many times this season. You can see the unrest it causes in the stands when it doesn't work. When you give the ball away, it frustrates the crowd."

Chris Brunt was talking to BBC WM's Rob Gurney