Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal striker available for Europa League second leg against Rennes

Alexandre Lacazette was sent off for the first time since October 2013 in the match against Bate Borisov

Alexandre Lacazette is eligible to play in the second leg of Arsenal's Europa League last-16 tie with Rennes on Thursday after his ban was reduced.

The striker was banned for three European matches by Uefa after being sent off in the first leg of Arsenal's match against Bate Borisov in February.

It was later reduced to two matches - which the 27-year-old has already served - after Arsenal appealed.

Rennes have a 3-1 lead following the first leg against Arsenal on 7 March.

Lacazette was sent off for elbowing Bate defender Aleksandar Filipovic on 14 February. He missed the second leg of the Bate tie and the first leg against Rennes.