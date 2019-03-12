Aaron Lennon: Burnley winger says other players approached him about mental health struggles

Aaron Lennon joined Burnley from Everton in January 2018

Burnley's Aaron Lennon says he has been approached by other players struggling with their mental health after he spoke about his experiences.

Lennon was detained under the Mental Health Act in May 2017 over concerns for his welfare when he was at Everton.

The winger went on to receive treatment for a stress-related illness.

"I've spoken to a couple of players. They wanted to know what I was going through and I gave them some advice," the 31-year-old said.

"If anyone is feeling that way then they should definitely go and seek the help they need."

Lennon helped launch a mental wellbeing project in schools in Burnley on Tuesday.

The scheme, which has funding from the Premier League and the Professional Footballers' Association, will put mental health professionals in seven secondary schools in the area.

Lennon added: "The fact that it gives the kids the opportunity to have someone in the schools that they can talk to and feel comfortable with, I think it can only benefit them."