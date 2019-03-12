Match ends, Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Dijon 0-4 Paris St-Germain: PSG win in first game since Champions League exit
Paris St-Germain thrashed Dijon to move 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 in their first game since being knocked out of the Champions League.
Manchester United's 3-1 win in Paris on Wednesday saw PSG go out at the last-16 phase, losing on the away goals rule.
But they swept aside struggling Dijon with Marquinhos heading them ahead and Kylian Mbappe sliding in a second.
Angel di Maria scored with a free-kick and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added a fourth from close range in injury time.
Despite their European failure, PSG are dominating domestically and also have a game in hand on second-placed Lille as they are closing in on their second successive title - their sixth in seven years.
But the team's main aim is European success and their elimination by United means they have gone out in the last 16 of the Champions League three years in a row.
Earlier this week, Mbappe said he had been unable to sleep since that defeat, but he doubled his side's lead against Dijon from Layvin Kurzawa cross after Marquinhos had earlier glanced in a header from Di Maria's corner.
The Argentine's 22-yard curling free-kick made it 3-0 and Thomas Meunier set up Choupo-Moting to seal the routine victory.
Dijon, third from bottom, never looked like causing a shock result as PSG gained a sixth successive Ligue 1 win.
Line-ups
Dijon
- 1Rúnarsson
- 20Amalfitano
- 18Yambéré
- 24LautoaBooked at 49mins
- 4Aguerd
- 9Said
- 14Marié
- 15Balmont
- 8AbeidSubstituted forSammaritanoat 71'minutes
- 29JeannotSubstituted forKwonat 83'minutes
- 11TavaresSubstituted forKeitaat 65'minutesBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 7Sammaritano
- 12Loiodice
- 16Allain
- 22Kwon
- 23Keita
- 26Chafik
- 31Tégar
PSG
- 16Areola
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 37mins
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 12Meunier
- 24NkunkuSubstituted forDiabyat 76'minutes
- 6Verratti
- 14Bernat
- 20KurzawaSubstituted forDagbaat 76'minutes
- 7Mbappé
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 4Kehrer
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 27Diaby
- 31Dagba
- 34N'Soki
- Referee:
- Jerome Miguelgorry
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 4.
Goal!
Goal! Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 4. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Jules Keita (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wesley Said.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Attempt missed. Nayef Aguerd (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Marié.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Silva tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Frederic Sammaritano (Dijon).
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Kwon Chang-Hoon replaces Benjamin Jeannot.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nayef Aguerd (Dijon).
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Nayef Aguerd.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Christopher Nkunku.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Ángel Di María.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Layvin Kurzawa.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Frederic Sammaritano (Dijon).
Offside, Dijon. Benjamin Jeannot tries a through ball, but Romain Amalfitano is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Frederic Sammaritano replaces Mehdi Abeid.
Booking
Jules Keita (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jules Keita (Dijon).
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Marié (Dijon).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jules Keita (Dijon).
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Jules Keita replaces Júlio Tavares.
Attempt blocked. Wesley Said (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Layvin Kurzawa.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe tries a through ball, but Juan Bernat is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Juan Bernat with a through ball.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.