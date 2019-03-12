Liam Grimshaw signs new Motherwell deal until 2020

Liam Grimshaw says he wants to see Motherwell "continue to build" in the Premiership

Liam Grimshaw is aiming for top-six football after signing a new contract extension with Motherwell.

The Manchester United academy graduate, 24, has been a key part of the Fir Park club's surge to within two points of sixth in the Scottish Premiership.

Now in his second spell at Motherwell, Grimshaw's deal will take him up to summer 2020.

"I'm delighted to have signed on for another year. I feel at home here and it was an easy decision," he said.

"I'm completely focused now on helping get the team into the top six, and seeing how we can continue to build."

Grimshaw has played 62 times for Motherwell over both spells - his first while on loan from Old Trafford - and was an ever present in the club's recent six-game winning streak.

"He has been a huge part of our recent success, playing in his new role of right-back," said manager Stephen Robinson.

"He's exactly the type of character you want about your football club. He's the consummate professional and is extremely enthusiastic about this club, and it shows in his performances."