Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says it is 'incredible' to have at least three English teams in last eight

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says it is "incredible for English football" that there are at least three Premier League teams in the Champions League quarter-finals.

His side joined Tottenham and Manchester United in the last eight with a ruthless 10-2 aggregate victory over Schalke on Tuesday.

Liverpool can still qualify if they defeat Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The last time three English teams made the quarter-finals was in 2011.

"It is nice for English football that three teams are there in the quarter-finals and Liverpool too, maybe." said Guardiola.

"In the last decade Spanish teams controlled everything. It is good for us. For English football it's incredible."

The past five Champions League titles have been won by Spanish sides Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But holders Real were knocked out by Ajax, while their city rivals Atletico Madrid were defeated by Italian side Juventus on Tuesday.

Barcelona are the only Spanish side remaining but they will have to beat Lyon on Wednesday to progress to the quarter-finals.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were knocked out by Manchester United in the last 16.

German sides have also struggled at the hands of English clubs - Manchester City and Tottenham knocked out Schalke and Borussia Dortmund with a combined aggregate score of 14-2.

Chelsea were the last English team to win the competition in 2012, though Liverpool reached the final last year.