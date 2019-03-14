Scottish Gossip: Defoe's message to Gers fans as Burke looks to lead line for Scots

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe backs boss Steven Gerrard in the wake of their Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Aberdeen and tells the club's fans they should be "excited" about the team. (Daily Record)

The SPFL will meet on Monday to rubber-stamp a joint crackdown with the SFA on unacceptable conduct by fans. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Celtic's on-loan forward Oliver Burke tells Scotland manager Alex McLeish to trust him to lead the line in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. (Herald)

Police Scotland probe claims of sectarian singing aimed at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard by Aberdeen fans during Tuesday's Scottish Cup replay at Ibrox. (Scotsman)

Niall McGinn vows Aberdeen won't settle for being semi-final losers again when they face Celtic in the last four of the Scottish Cup at Hampden. (Daily Record)

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu admits he needs to "score more, work harder and be better" (Scotsman)

Inverness Caley Thistle are unhappy at the 12.15pm kick-off time for their Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts on April 13. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright hails St Mirren counterpart Oran Kearney's move to bring countryman Jimmy Nicholl on board as first-team coach (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scots swimmer Hannah Miley is determined to bounce back from the loss of lottery funding and ankle surgery by qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Herald)