Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Rangers, Alex McLeish, Angus Gunn, Steven Fletcher

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Steven Gerrard shouldered the blame after Rangers were sent crashing out of the Scottish Cup by Aberdeen at Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

"Sorry to disappoint everyone who wanted an Old Firm semi-final" - Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes savours a third win over Rangers in Glasgow this season. (Scotsman)

National manager Alex McLeish insists he won't pressure Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn into picking Scotland over England. (Sun)

Alex McLeish is "gutted" after Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor retired from international duty and insists the decision has nothing to do with a two-match ban the veteran received from the SFA last month. (Herald)

Scott Bain has a "great chance to become Scotland number one" says Paul Hartley, who managed the Celtic keeper when he was playing part-time for Alloa Athletic in the Third Division eight years ago. (Daily Record)

Mystery surrounds the absence of Steven Fletcher from the Scotland squad after he was named in Sheffield Wednesday's starting line-up to face Bolton last night. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Liam Craig has challenged his St Johnstone team-mates to win their next four games and nail down a top-six spot. (Sun)

On-loan Kilmarnock forward Liam Millar says being dropped for Liverpool's Under-23 team by Steven Gerrard last year motivated him to push on and improve as a player. (Daily Record)

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle paid for family to watch him play for Australia at the Asian Cup - only to get injured in a warm-up match before the tournament. (Scotsman)