Declan Rice: England call-up for West Ham midfielder for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Rice has scored two goals for West Ham this season

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice will be named in England's squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro in March.

Rice, 20, switched his international allegiance from Republic of Ireland to England in a move recently ratified by the game's world governing body Fifa.

London-born Rice played three times for the Republic but qualified for England as they were all friendly appearances.

England host the Czechs on 22 March and are away in Montenegro on 25 March.

Rice, who has Irish grandparents, played for the Republic from Under-16 level and went on to make three senior friendly outings last year, including games against France and the United States before the 2018 World Cup.

He broke into the West Ham first-team at the start of the season and, as he considered his international future, was omitted from Republic squads because playing competitive games would have stopped him switching allegiance.