Mansfield Town: Stags complete purchase of One Call Stadium

Mansfield started playing at Field Mill in the 1919-20 season

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford has completed the purchase of the Stags' ground, the One Call Stadium.

Radford, who bought the Stags in 2010, has been involved in a lengthy dispute about the ownership of the ground with Keith Haslam, one of the League Two club's previous owners.

However, a deal was agreed to buy the Field Mill site and the final payment has now been made.

"This is great news for me and the club," Radford said.

"When I did the deal with Keith I looked forward to this day and being able to announce that we were completely in control of our own destiny as regards the One Call Stadium."

The Stags moved up to the third automatic promotion place in League Two following their 0-0 draw with Crawley Town on Tuesday night.