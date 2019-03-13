Ronan Curtis: Portsmouth striker ruled out with freak finger injury

Ronan Curtis has scored 12 goals in 42 appearances for Portsmouth so far this season

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis has had plastic surgery on his finger after suffering a freak accident before Tuesday's League One win at Walsall.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international trapped his finger in a door and did not travel to the game.

Promotion-chasing Pompey withstood a late comeback from the Saddlers to come away with a 3-2 victory.

"It's not a nice situation for him but hopefully he'll be okay but it's quite serious," boss Kenny Jackett said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Jackett continued: "It's difficult, he had a plastic surgeon operate on it and we'll see him again later in the week. We'll have to see. He certainly won't be back on Saturday.

"We'll have to see after then. He has two games with the Republic of Ireland before end of the month then we have the [Checkatrade Trophy final] at Wembley.

"It depends on what happens between now and then. Obviously the finger is a very sensitive area."

Portsmouth are fourth in the League One table and six points off the automatic promotion places.