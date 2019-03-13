Philip Billing: Huddersfield midfielder racially abused on social media

Philip Billing has made 20 appearances for Huddersfield so far this season, scoring one goal

Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing has been subjected to racial abuse after being called a "black donkey".

The 22-year-old tweeted a private message he had been sent on Instagram, accompanied by a 'thumbs down' emoji.

In the expletive-ridden message, Billing, a Denmark international of Nigerian descent, was told to 'leave our club'.

'I never want to see you in a Town kit ever again, you useless wannabe black donkey,' the message said.

Billing, who was named youth player of the season in 2016, joined the Terriers in 2014 and has made 74 senior appearances for the club.

Huddersfield are bottom of the Premier League, 16 points from safety, having won just three games all season.