Irish Premiership: Ballymena United v Linfield to be shown live on BBC Two NI

The Irish Premiership game between leaders Linfield and second-placed Ballymena United at the Showgrounds is to be shown live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website on Friday 5 April.

The match will be the first of the post-split fixtures when the league divides into top and bottom halves.

Linfield lead Ballymena by six points although the Sky Blues have a game in hand over David Healy's side.

Glenavon host Crusaders and Coleraine are away to Cliftonville on 6 April.

In the first set of bottom six fixtures Newry City entertain Ards on 5 April, followed by Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran and Institute v Warrenpoint Town on 6 April.

Four of Ballymena's five post-split matches will be played at their Warden Street Showgrounds ground while Linfield enjoy home advantage in three of their fixtures over the same period.

Linfield travel to Coleraine on the final day of the regular season, with Ballymena playing Crusaders.

Ards and Newry City have been cut adrift at the bottom of the table and will hope to secure the promotion-relegation play-off spot which would ensure they avoid the automatic drop to the Championship.

The final five rounds of games will also decide which clubs will contest the end-of-season Europa League play-offs.

