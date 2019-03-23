San Marino v Scotland: Can you name the Scots XI when the sides met in 2001?
|Euro 2020 qualifying: San Marino v Scotland
|Venue: San Marino Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; highlights on BBC One Scotland
Scotland last played Sunday's opponents San Marino in a 2001 World Cup qualifier.
But how good are your memories of that game? Can you name the 11 players who started that match for the hosts at Hampden inside three minutes?
Can you name Scotland's starting XI against San Marino in 2001?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11