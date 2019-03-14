Irish Premiership: Bannsiders boss McAree 'can't wait' for Newry encounter

Mark Hughes celebrates his goal which gave Newry victory over the Bannsiders

Irish Premiership: Newry City v Coleraine Venue: Newry Showgrounds Date: Friday, 15 March Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Coleraine manager Rodney McAree wants a positive response from his side against Newry after the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Ballymena United last weekend.

The Bannsiders also lost at home to bottom side Newry in November while City conceded two late goals in a 2-1 defeat by Dungannon on Saturday.

"I can't wait - after such a defeat you just want to get back and look forward to your next game," said McAree.

"Newry beat us here and we have to go and turn the tables."

Coleraine sit sixth in the standings and are on course for a European play-off place.

It's much bleaker for Newry, who are one point behind Ards in what is shaping up to be a two-way battle to secure the relegation play-off spot.

"We are looking forward to it - the fans in Newry will come out and give us as much support as they can," said City assistant manager Ray Byrne.

"We've already beaten Coleraine this season which is good for us and there's not much between the teams.

"A lot of it is about putting the ball in the back of the net and that is something we have struggled with this season.

"We'll dust the players down after the Dungannon game and go into Friday night's game with positivity and confidence."