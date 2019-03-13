Coventry City: Sky Blues owners Sisu outline plans for new home in city

Coventry City's owners want to build a new stadium unless legal action against the local council over the sale of the Ricoh Arena to Wasps is resolved.

The English Football League has given the club a 2 April deadline to confirm where they will play next season.

Sisu Capital Ltd say they are willing to drop the legal case if the council supports their plan for a new ground.

And they are also seeking a medium-term deal with Wasps to allow them to play at the Ricoh in the time being.

More to follow.