Hibernian ban two season-ticket holders following Rangers match

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Man confronts Rangers captain Tavernier during draw with Hibernian

Hibernian have banned two season-ticket holders who were arrested during the Scottish Premiership draw with Rangers.

Hibs say one was detained for allegedly "using a pyrotechnic" outside Easter Road and the other for allegedly "attempting to get trackside".

Another fan, who admitted a breach of the peace after confronting Rangers' James Tavernier on Friday night, has been banned from all Scottish grounds.

The club insists it "will act" on any further misconduct that is reported.

In a statement written on the club website, chief executive Leeann Dempster wrote: "Please help us crack down on unacceptable behaviour.

"Of course, the problems are not confined to this club. To suggest otherwise is nonsense, but we first must look after our own home and our reputation by facing into the issues we have experienced.

"If you witness something that causes you concern during the match, let a steward know or write in to us, providing us with as much detail as you can."

Hibs are to improve their stadium CCTV as their current system was unable to identify the spectator who threw a bottle at Celtic's Scott Sinclair earlier in March.

Dempster insists their CCTV "is a match for any other than those at Celtic Park and Ibrox" and that the upgrade is designed to allow the club to record in high definition.

"We will also be contacting as many fans as we can, both via email and matchday letters, to reinforce the need for supporters to behave in a way that does the club proud," she added.

"If need be, we will also look at other more drastic measures. For the record, I did not 'suggest' the closure of the East Stand as has been claimed.

"Nothing is, or can be, off the table but it is clearly not my intention to immediately or negatively impact on the vast majority of well-behaved supporters who sit in that area.

"We will not tolerate loutish antisocial behaviour. If you conduct yourself in this way I warn you that we will act to the limit of our influence to remove you from our game."