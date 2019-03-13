Bernardo Silva: Man City winger signs new three-year deal

Bernardo Silva made his Manchester City debut in the 2-0 victory over Brighton in August 2017

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has agreed a new three-year contract extension with the Premier League champions.

The deal means Silva is now committed to City until 2025 after joining from Monaco in a £43m deal two years ago.

The Portuguese 24-year-old has scored five goals and picked up six assists in the Premier League this season.

He joins teammates Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden in committing to City long term.

Silva's ninth goal of the season in all competitions came in City's 7-0 demolition of Schalke in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday evening.

He has made 29 appearances in the league already this season, proving to be one of Pep Guardiola's key men as Manchester City chase back-to-back Premier League titles.