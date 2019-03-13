Scottish Cup: BBC Scotland to show Hearts v Inverness CT semi-final

Inverness Caledonian Thistle reached the last four by beating Dundee United at Tannadice

The Scottish Cup semi-final between Hearts and Inverness Caledonian Thistle will be held at Hampden on 13 April and will shown live on BBC Scotland.

The game, which will also be broadcast on Premier Sports, will kick off at 12:15 BST.

The other last-four tie between Aberdeen and Celtic will be at 14:00 BST the following day.

Tickets for both matches will range from £20-30 for adults and from £10-15 for concessions.