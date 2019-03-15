Premier League & FA Cup predictions: Lawro v Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard

Wolves are enjoying an impressive first season back in the Premier League, but can they cap it with a trip to Wembley?

That is the prize on offer in their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United, which is live on BBC One at 19:55 GMT, with Millwall versus Brighton the other BBC televised tie, at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said: "Wolves have had some great results against the top six this season, but United will not just be thinking they can win at Molineux, they will be thinking they can win the whole thing."

Lawro is pitting his wits against a different guest for each round of this season's FA Cup, and his opponent this time is Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard, whose weekly show is part of the station's legendary Friday night dance line-up.

Leeds fan Danny thinks it is "almost impossible" to predict this weekend's scores, but he has given it a go.

FA Cup quarter-final predictions Result Lawro Danny SATURDAY Watford v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 2-3 Swansea v Man City x-x 0-2 0-4 Wolves v Man Utd x-x 0-2 1-2 SUNDAY Millwall v Brighton x-x 1-1* 0-2

* Away team to win on penalties, after extra-time. There are no replays in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

British cyclist Laura Kenny, who will ride in the Six Day Series in Manchester from 22-24 March, has also predicted this weekend's five Premier League games.

"I did this before and I was terrible," Kenny, who supports Spurs, told BBC Sport. "I got them all completely wrong."

Kenny actually did better than she remembered when she took on Lawro in August 2016. She got five correct results, with no exact scores to end up with 50 points, although Lawro did beat her with 140 points.

Premier League predictions - week 31 Result Lawro Danny Laura SATURDAY Bournemouth v Newcastle x-x 2-0 1-3 0-1 Burnley v Leicester x-x 1-1 0-3 1-2 West Ham v Huddersfield x-x 2-0 4-0 5-0 SUNDAY Fulham v Liverpool x-x 0-2 0-1 1-4 Everton v Chelsea x-x 1-1 2-4 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Watford v Crystal Palace (12:15 GMT, FA Cup quarter-final)

This is a great tie for both teams, because both will fancy themselves to get through to the semi-finals.

Watford rested players at Manchester City last week, which shows how seriously they are taking the FA Cup, and their chance to get to Wembley.

I am thinking it will be an open game because there is no point in Palace playing for the draw - there are no replays - and their away form is very good anyhow.

It is going to be close, but I am going to go with Watford. They are the type of team where, when they really need a win, they seem to be able to get one.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Danny's prediction: Watford are flying this season but Palace are one of the most unpredictable teams in the Premier League, and because it is a big occasion I am going to go with Roy Hodgson's men. 2-3

Bournemouth v Newcastle (Premier League)

Newcastle have taken a lot of pressure off themselves with their great comeback to beat Everton last weekend, because they are now six points clear of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth won too, against Huddersfield, after a run of four defeats and a draw in their previous five games.

Callum Wilson scored for the Cherries after returning from injury, and they are much more dangerous when he is in the team.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Danny's prediction: 1-3

Kenny's prediction: 0-1

Burnley v Leicester (Premier League)

I was at Anfield to see Burnley's defeat by Liverpool last Sunday - the Clarets made some costly mistakes under pressure but apart from that they were very competitive.

With the teams who were immediately below them - Southampton and Cardiff - both winning. Burnley have been left hovering just above the drop zone.

They have now lost their past three games, which is why they are back in trouble, but I am still confident they will climb away from the bottom three.

Burnley need to get something from this game, obviously, and I think they will. Leicester got their first win under Brendan Rodgers last week, against Fulham, and a point at Turf Moor would be a decent outcome for them.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Danny's prediction: 0-3

Kenny's prediction: 1-2

West Ham v Huddersfield (Premier League)

West Ham had been much improved recently before they went to Cardiff last time out, but they were basically nowhere to be seen in Wales. They were awful.

How do you explain that? How can a team look like a really good side for four weeks, and then put in a performance like that?

It is not the first time this season that the Hammers have been playing well, then chucked in a display like that, but it does seem to happen more when they are on the road.

It won't happen again against Huddersfield at home, surely? I am sure the Terriers will put up a good fight, but Manuel Pellegrini's side should be too good for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Danny's prediction: 4-0

Kenny's prediction: 5-0

Swansea v Man City (17:20 GMT, FA Cup quarter-final)

This will be a great occasion for Swansea and their fans, because it does not look like they are going to make the Championship play-offs and it has been a disappointing season for them following their relegation.

The chance to play Manchester City, who are arguably the best team in the country, will be a reminder of what it was like when they were a top-flight club, and I would expect a full house and a cracking atmosphere.

I would not rule out the chance of an upset - because you only have to look at what Wigan did against Pep Guardiola's side in the fifth-round last year - but it does look unlikely because of City's quality.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Danny's prediction: Swansea did not do Leeds a favour the other week when they played Norwich. We could have really done with them beating Norwich but they lost 1-0, and I cannot see them getting that close to City. This is not even a contest for me. 0-4

Wolves v Man Utd (19:55 GMT, FA Cup quarter-final)

United lost their first league game under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last week but, with the chances they had, they should have beaten Arsenal.

Solskjaer's side actually played really well, and if they can repeat that performance then it should put them in the semi-finals.

Wolves have already beaten Liverpool under the lights in the FA Cup, in round three, but Jurgen Klopp made a lot of changes for that game, and I don't see Solskjaer doing the same.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Danny's prediction: Wolves are having an unbelievable season riding high near the top of the Premier League - who would have thought it? But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, what a run they have had and what a transformation he has brought to that club. I think they are going to go all the way to the final. 1-2

SUNDAY

Millwall v Brighton (14:00 GMT, FA Cup quarter-final)

Millwall got a very important win at Birmingham in midweek that moves them away from the Championship relegation places.

It was a similar story for Brighton at Crystal Palace last weekend, with the Seagulls getting three points to give themselves some breathing space above the bottom three of the Premier League.

Millwall have had a great cup run and they will be full of belief after the way they beat another top-flight team, Everton, in round four.

I think this is the wrong time for them to play Brighton, because Chris Hughton's side have got some form back and they will know they are a game away from Wembley.

But I have got a feeling this one will go the distance and I would not be surprised if it is decided on penalties.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Brighton to win AET and penalties

Danny's prediction: Millwall are towards the bottom of the Championship and Brighton are holding their own in the Premier League. It is a one-off game and anything can happen, but I do think Brighton are going to do it. 0-2

Fulham v Liverpool (14:15 GMT, Premier League)

I was in Munich to see Liverpool beat Bayern on Wednesday and the Reds were excellent in the second half. That was as good as they have been all season, in the way they managed the game.

This is the last game before the international break and, if Liverpool win, they go back to the top of the table.

That is a great incentive if they are tired from their efforts in Germany, and the message from the manager will be along the lines of 'I want one last hit from you'.

I just cannot see Fulham getting anything against them, because they are not good enough defensively to keep them out.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Danny's prediction: 0-1

Kenny's prediction: 1-4

Everton v Chelsea (16:30 GMT, Premier League)

Everton boss Marco Silva needs a response from his side here after they made a mess of things against Newcastle, losing 3-2 after being 2-0 up.

What Silva needs is a performance a bit like the one his side put in against Liverpool at the start of March, and he could definitely do with the sort of atmosphere the crowd created at that game.

Chelsea have been in Europa League action this week, which won't help their energy levels but they will be full of confidence after thrashing Dynamo Kiev and I don't see them leaving Goodison Park empty handed.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Danny's prediction: 2-4

Kenny's prediction: 1-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From the the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got three correct results, with no exact scores, from 10 matches for a total of 30 points.

He was beaten by chef Tom Kerridge and 'The Beast' - aka Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa. 'The Beast' got five correct results, with one exact score, for a total of 80 points, while Kerridge also got five correct results but with two correct scores, for a total of 110 points.

Total scores after week 30 Lawro 2,510 Guests 2,220

Lawro v Guests P30 W14 D4 L12

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 30 27 3 0 84 0 2 Man Utd 30 22 5 3 71 +3 3 Liverpool 30 19 11 0 68 -1 4 Tottenham 30 17 11 2 62 -1 5 Chelsea 29 18 5 6 59 +1 6 Leicester 30 16 4 10 52 +4 7 Arsenal 30 15 5 10 50 -3 8 Everton 30 15 3 12 48 +3 9 Burnley 30 11 8 11 41 +8 10 Newcastle 30 11 7 12 40 +3 11 Wolves 30 12 3 15 39 -4 12 Watford 30 10 3 17 33 -4 13 West Ham 30 9 4 17 31 -4 14 Bournemouth 30 8 6 16 30 -2 15 Fulham 30 8 5 17 29 +4 16 Crystal Palace 30 7 8 15 28 -2 17 Southampton 30 8 3 19 27 -1 18 Brighton 29 4 8 17 20 -3 19 Cardiff 30 3 5 22 14 -1 20 Huddersfield 30 3 5 22 14 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 218-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 110 Tom Kerridge, Yatez 90 Jim Glennie, Mario Hezonja, Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 84 Lawro (average after 30 weeks) 80 Adebayo Akinfenwa, Richard Ashcroft, Dina Asher-Smith, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 70 Yumgen 60 Jamie Dornan & Paul Conroy, Idris Elba, Tom McFarland, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Theo Ellis, Drew McIntyre, Mohamed Sanu, Dolph Ziggler 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington 30 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Oti Mabuse 20 Yizzy

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 20 points (week 24 v Grime star Yizzy and week 25 v Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarter-back Ryan Fitzpatrick and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu)