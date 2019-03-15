Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Celtic, Hibernian, Rangers, Hearts, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Arsenal and Leicester are both interested in signing Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 21. Leicester want Tierney to replace defender Ben Chilwell as they anticipate bids for the Englishman. (Mirror)

But Borussia Dortmund have cooled their interest in Celtic left-back Tierney, according to German magazine Kicker. (Daily Record)

Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar is working with Celtic counterpart Peter Lawwell to preserve and enhance the representation of clubs from smaller countries in European competition and fears "the Champions League is running away from us a little bit". (Sun)

Celtic head of recruitment Lee Congerton is being linked with Leicester City and a reunion with manager Brendan Rodgers. (Herald - subscription required)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has criticised referee Steven McLean for calling Rangers manager Steven Gerrard to apologise for a mistake in last week's meeting of the two sides. (Scotsman)

Hibs boss Heckingbottom says "it was an error of judgment" on McLean's part. (Daily Record)

"It's a long time since they won but there were times when Celtic went a long while as well, so it can be cyclical," says David Weir of former club Rangers' search for trophies. (Scotsman)

Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell is surprised Rangers did not try to sign his former Rugby Park team-mate Greg Stewart in January. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is "trying to get everything in place for next season as early as possible" after extending defender Clevid Dikamona's contract while the club are also being linked with a pre-contract deal for Livingston captain Craig Halkett. (Scotsman)

Hamilton Academical manager Brian Rice hopes to get one over on old rival Levein when Accies host Hearts on Saturday, having never beaten him in a competitive match when they faced off in Edinburgh derbies as players. (Sun)

Scottish Premiership clubs are seeking talks with the government and police following an upsurge in violence inside stadia. (Daily Record)

Ex-Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic and Preston's Scottish boss Alex Neil are the top targets for the vacant managerial role at West Brom. (Sky Sports)