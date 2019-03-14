Oli McBurnie: Swansea striker 'highly unlikely' to start against Manchester City

Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie has won six caps for Scotland since his debut in March 2018

Swansea City striker Oli McBurnie is "highly unlikely" to start their FA Cup quarter final against Manchester City on Saturday, says boss Graham Potter.

The Scotland international missed the Swans' 3-0 away defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday after being absent against Norwich the game previous.

McBurnie has scored 16 league goals this season for the Welsh side, 11 more than any other Swansea City player.

"I'm not sure he will be ready for Saturday," admitted Potter.

"Obviously he has been low for a few days and we will have to see how he responds tomorrow and if he can train.

"I would have thought it will be highly unlikely he will start, whether we can get him on the bench is another thing."

Potter's side face the daunting prospect of welcoming Premier League leaders Manchester City to the Liberty Stadium just four days after they dismantled Schalke 7-0 in the Champions League.

And that is not Pep Guardiola's biggest win of the season following their 9-0 win against League One Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup back in January.

"I wouldn't say I'm worried but it is a huge challenge," said Potter.

"We will have to play very well, they have to play very bad and then we still have to be lucky and that's the reality of it."