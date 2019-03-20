Euro 2020 qualifiers: NI boss Michael O'Neill confident of success with 'new style'

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael O'Neill says good start to qualifiers can set up strong NI bid for Euro 2020 spot

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live on Radio Ulster, text & audio commentary on BBC Sport website & BBC Sport App, highlights on BBC2 NI 19:00 GMT on Friday, 22 April

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill believes a new style of play can help his squad overcome a tough group and qualify for the Euro 2020 finals.

O'Neill said he is confident of once again leading his side to the Euro finals despite having to face Holland and Germany in Group C.

NI begin their campaign at home to Estonia on Thursday then host Belarus at Windsor Park three days later.

"There's no getting away from how difficult the group is," said O'Neill.

"But I like the look of this squad and am confident we can perform at the same levels we did when we qualified for the Euro 2016 finals in France.

"Our squad is young and doesn't have a lot of experience in certain areas, but we have good pace and good legs in the team.

"That leads us to play a slightly different style of football to what we have played in previous campaigns and I think everyone is looking forward to the games."

With the matches against Germany and the Netherlands coming after home and away games against Estonia and Belarus, O'Neill has stressed the importance of winning maximum points in this week's double header.

"We have an opportunity in these first two games to get points on the board and that's going to be very important in terms of the nature of the opponents we will face down the line in Germany and Holland," he added.

Experience of France 2016 will be vital

Northern Ireland are aiming to qualify for their fifth major international tournament

Northern Ireland come into the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign having gone eight competitive internationals without a win.

After losing to Switzerland in a World Cup 2018 play-off, O'Neill's men lost all four of their matches against Austria and Bosnia-Herzogovina in the inaugural Nations League last year.

However, O'Neill is confident that the experience of reaching the Euro 2016 finals in France - the country's first appearance at a major finals in 30 years - will benefit the players in this campaign.

"I think that experience is very important," he continued.

"We have 16 players from France who are very much part of this squad and the younger players that have come in are around that positivity, and we need them to contribute as well.

"It's a major hurdle to get to a major tournament, not just as a player but as a coach as well, but once you've overcome that the knowhow and belief stays with you.

"So, while we have a very difficult group, there is a belief amongst us that we can really make an impact and get to another major tournament."

Opportunity for players to step in

Corry Evans scored in Northern Ireland's Nations League defeat by Austria in November

O'Neill was dealt a blow in the build-up to the opener against Estonia when Sunderland striker Will Grigg pulled out of the squad with an ongoing ankle problem.

Experienced defender Gareth McAuley and midfielder Corry Evans are doubts for Thursday's game, while Gavin Whyte is also a slight concern with a thigh injury.

While admitting the players' condition is a concern, O'Neill has confidence in the squad members available to step in.

"Gavin has made an impact since he has come in and Corry has been an excellent player for me for a number of years," he added.

"However, international football is all about taking your opportunities when they come along and we have other players to come in who have maybe been on the bench before.

"We hope those players make the impact we know they can."