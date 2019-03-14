FA charges Birmingham City and Aston Villa after derby

Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld received a yellow card for his foul on Jack Grealish, which sparked a melee

Birmingham City and Aston Villa have both been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's Championship match.

A melee involving players from both teams occurred in the fifth minute after Blues midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld fouled Jack Grealish.

Villa captain Grealish was attacked by a Birmingham fan in the 10th minute before scoring the game's only goal.

The clubs have until Monday to respond.

Dutchman Kieftenbeld was booked for his late challenge on Grealish, which set the tone for a heated derby match at St Andrew's.

Grealish was subsequently attacked by Paul Mitchell, who ran on to the pitch and hit the Villa midfielder from behind.

Mitchell, of Rubery, Worcestershire, was jailed for 14 weeks on Monday after admitting assault and encroachment on to the pitch.

He was also ordered to pay £350 in fines and costs and has been banned from attending any football matches in the UK for 10 years.