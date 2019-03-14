Rangers appeal Alfredo Morelos booking for diving in cup loss

Referee Kevin Clancy shows Alfredo Morelos a yellow card in Tuesday's defeat

Rangers have appealed the yellow card given to Alfredo Morelos for diving in Tuesday's Scottish Cup defeat to Aberdeen.

The Colombian was cautioned by Kevin Clancy for going down in the box after a challenge from Andrew Considine.

Pictures show contact between the two, with Morelos' hearing to be held on Friday morning.

Aberdeen won the quarter-final replay 2-0 and will face Celtic in the last four next month.

Morelos, who was booked in the original 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, is set to miss Rangers' next Scottish Cup match.

How does the process work?

If Scottish Professional Football League clubs decide to appeal against a decision, they must prove that an obvious error has been made.

They have until 13:00 on the first working day after the match to lodge their intention to appeal, and their case must be submitted by 17:00 the next day.

The player or any other personnel cannot attend the hearings, which will be a video conference between a tribunal of trained, independent judicial panel members.

As of this season, the SFA's compliance officer plays no part in the proceedings.

In cases of unseen offences of serious foul play and violent conduct, the match referee is no longer asked to provide a statement of opinion.

Instead the compliance officer asks a three-person panel to review whether a sending-off offence occurred. Only where all three individuals agree that a sending-off offence occurred will a notice of complaint be raised.