Bill Fotherby: Former Leeds United managing director dies aged 88

Bill Fotherby (right, with manager Howard Wilkinson) spent 18 years on the board at Leeds United

Former Leeds United managing director Bill Fotherby has died at the age of 88.

Fotherby held the position at Elland Road when they won the last First Division title in 1992, before the top flight became the Premier League.

He also oversaw the signing of French forward Eric Cantona and his subsequent sale to Manchester United.

The club said: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Bill, who will be missed by all at the club."

Fotherby went on to spend 12 years as chairman of non-league side Harrogate Town, before stepping down in 2011.