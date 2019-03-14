League Two: Newport County v Oldham Athletic rearranged
Oldham Athletic's trip to Newport County in League Two has been rearranged after four Latics players received international call-ups.
Zues de la Paz and Gevaro Nepomuceno are called up by Curacao while Daniel Iversen and Johan Branger-Engone join Denmark U21 and Gabon respectively.
The fixture had been scheduled for Saturday, 23 March but will now kick off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday, 30 April.
Tickets for the original fixture will still be valid for the new date.