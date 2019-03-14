Ross County's Callum Semple on Scottish FA gambling charge

Callum Semple has played three games for Ross County

Ross County defender Callum Semple has been charged with gambling on football matches over an eight-month period.

The centre-half, 20, has been cited by the Scottish FA for alleged offences from August last year up to 1 March.

There is no suggestion he placed a bet on a game he played either for County or while on loan at Queen of the South.

Semple has until Monday to respond to the charge of breaching rule 31 of betting on a football match, with a hearing scheduled for 28 March.

Referee Nikki Fraser, who is understood to officiate at junior and amateur level, has also been charged with betting on matches over a five-year period up until March this year.

He also has until Monday to respond.

In 2015, then Partick Thistle forward Steven Lawless was banned for two games for betting, with former Rangers striker Ian Black suspended for 10 matches.

Ayr United's Michael Moffat had his six-game ban for betting on fixtures involving his own club reduced to four matches in 2014.