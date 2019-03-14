Seedorf recalls Nsame as Cameroon prepare for Comoros clash

Jean-Pierre Nsame has made only one previous appearance for Cameroon but has played in the Uefa Champions League this season for Young Boys Bern

Cameroon head coach Clarence Seedorf has recalled forward Jean-Pierre Nsame as part of a 23-man squad for the decisive Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros in Yaounde on 23 March.

Cameroon are second in Group B with eight points and need a draw or a win to reach the finals in Egypt.

Comoros, who are on five points, must win to qualify for their maiden Cup of Nations.

Group B after five matches: Morocco 10 points (qualified) Cameroon 8 points Comoros 5 points Malawi 4 point (eliminated)

Nsame, who plays for Young Boys Bern in Switzerland, made his only appearance for the Indomitable Lions in October 2017 in a World cup qualifier against Algeria.

The 25-year-old has scored 8 goals in 20 matches in the Swiss Super League this season.

However, his Young Boys team mate Brice Moumi Ngamaleu has been left out by Seedorf, as have Frank Kom, Wilfried Kaptoum and Fabrice Olinga.

Villareal striker Karl Toko Ekambi is suspended while Jeando Fuchs and Vincent Aboubakar are both injured.

Ajax Amsterdam keeper Andre Onana, Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa, Marseille forward Clinton Njie and Paris Saint Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and are among the regulars included.

Cameroon were stripped of the right to host this year's Cup of Nations by the Confederation of African Football in November because of delays in preparation.

Egypt will now host the tournament later this year.

Cameroon Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende, Belgium), Carlos Kameni (Fenerbahce, Turkey)

Defenders: Fai Collins (Standard Liege, Belgium), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik (Kayserispor, Turkey), Yaya Banana (Panionios, Greece), Gaetan Bong (Brighton Albion, England), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol, Ukraine)

Midfielders: Andre Zambo Anguissa (Fulham, England), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany), Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi, Israel), Petrus Boumal (Ural, Russia), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts FC, Scotland)

Attackers: Joel Tagueu (Maritimo, Portugal), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Jacques Zoua (Astra Giurgi, Romania), Clinton Njie (Marseille, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, Switzerland)