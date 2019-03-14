Police probe Aberdeen fans' chants towards Rangers boss Steven Gerrard
Police Scotland are to investigate reports of sectarian chanting aimed at Rangers manager Steven Gerrard by Aberdeen fans.
The alleged incident came during the Pittodrie side's Scottish Cup quarter-final replay win at Ibrox on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told BBC Scotland that they "are aware of this matter and enquiries are ongoing".
BBC Scotland has also contacted the Scottish FA to establish whether it was in the match delegate's report.