Schalke sack manager after Manchester City thrashing

Domenico Tedesco's position was under threat before Schalke suffered a heavy defeat at the Etihad on Tuesday evening

Schalke have sacked manager Domenico Tedesco following their 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League last 16.

Former boss Huub Stevens and ex-midfielder Mike Buskens will take charge of their next match against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Schalke have lost their last five games and sit just three places above the German top flight's relegation zone.

Tedesco, 33, was appointed in July 2017 and was in charge for 75 games.

He also managed the club's under-19s between July 2016 and March 2017 before joining FC Erzgebirge Aue in the German second division.