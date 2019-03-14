Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
RB Salzburg2Napoli1

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Napoli

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 33Walke
  • 22Lainer
  • 15Ramalho
  • 6OnguénéBooked at 42mins
  • 17Ulmer
  • 8SamassekouBooked at 56mins
  • 45MwepuSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 59'minutes
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 13Wolf
  • 9Dabbur
  • 18Minamino

Substitutes

  • 1Stankovic
  • 5Vallci
  • 20Daka
  • 21Gulbrandsen
  • 24Leitgeb
  • 30Braut Håland
  • 55Todorovic

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 23Hysaj
  • 21Chiriches
  • 13Luperto
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Ruiz
  • 20Zielinski
  • 14Mertens
  • 99MilikBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 9Verdi
  • 24Insigne
  • 25Ospina
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 34Younes
  • 42Diawara
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Napoli 1. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.

Attempt blocked. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Mário Rui.

Attempt missed. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.

Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Attempt blocked. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Fredrik Gulbrandsen replaces Enock Mwepu.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.

Booking

Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Takumi Minamino is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Alexander Walke tries a through ball, but Enock Mwepu is caught offside.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Enock Mwepu tries a through ball, but Takumi Minamino is caught offside.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Jerôme Onguéné.

Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.

Foul by Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Napoli 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Napoli 1.

Booking

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Attempt missed. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.

Booking

Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Attempt blocked. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by José Callejón.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Enock Mwepu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Attempt missed. Jerôme Onguéné (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Mário Rui.

Top Stories