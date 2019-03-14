Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
FK Krasnodar v Valencia
-
Line-ups
FK Krasnodar
- 39Safonov
- 98Petrov
- 5Spajic
- 3Fjóluson
- 6Ramírez
- 33PereyraBooked at 29mins
- 8Gazinskiy
- 16Claesson
- 7Maciel Sousa Campos
- 9da Silva FerreiraSubstituted forStotskiyat 30'minutes
- 14Olsson
Substitutes
- 22Taranov
- 47Utkin
- 50Golubev
- 63Sergeev
- 88Sinitsyn
- 89Stotskiy
- 93Suleymanov
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 18Wass
- 5Gabriel
- 12Diakhaby
- 14Gayá
- 8Soler
- 17Coquelin
- 6KondogbiaBooked at 15mins
- 11Cheryshev
- 23SobrinoSubstituted forRodrigoat 58'minutes
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 9Gameiro
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 19Rodrigo
- 20Torres
- 21Piccini
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Gabriel (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Jón Fjóluson tries a through ball, but Dmitriy Stotskiy is caught offside.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Neto.
Attempt saved. Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Rubén Sobrino.
Attempt saved. Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
Uros Spajic (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Valencia).
Attempt missed. Gabriel (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Sergey Petrov.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wanderson with a cross.
Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yuri Gazinskiy following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
Second Half
Second Half begins FK Krasnodar 0, Valencia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FK Krasnodar 0, Valencia 0.
Matvey Safonov (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).
Foul by Wanderson (FK Krasnodar).
Gabriel (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yuri Gazinskiy (FK Krasnodar).
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Santi Mina (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Wanderson.
Uros Spajic (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Santi Mina (Valencia).
Foul by Uros Spajic (FK Krasnodar).
Santi Mina (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Santi Mina.
Attempt missed. Santi Mina (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev with a cross.
Foul by Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar).
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.