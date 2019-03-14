Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Benfica20:00Dinamo Zagreb
Venue: Estádio da Luz, Portugal

Benfica v Dinamo Zagreb

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 97Reis Ferreira
  • 15Oliveira Ribeiro
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 5Fejsa
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 73Neves Filipe
  • 27Ferreira Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 10Gonçalves Oliveira
  • 11Cervi
  • 22Samaris
  • 79Sequeira
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes

Dinamo Zagreb

  • 40Livakovic
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 66Dilaver
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 14Gojak
  • 27Moro
  • 7Olmo
  • 92Kadzior
  • 21Petkovic
  • 99Orsic

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 10Majer
  • 11Gavranovic
  • 16Situm
  • 20Atiemwen
  • 31Leskovic
  • 55Peric
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories