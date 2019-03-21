England v Czech Republic

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho (far right) is the first Englishman to reach 10 assists in Europe's top five leagues this season.

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England striker Marcus Rashford was absent from Thursday's training session as he nursed an ankle injury on the eve of the Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic.

The 21-year-old had an individual session indoors at St George's Park.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out on Wednesday with a back problem.

Midfielders Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and defenders John Stones and Luke Shaw, have also withdrawn.

Uncapped Chelsea teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse have been called up in recent days.

England and Everton defender Michael Keane believes Hudson-Odoi can become a "top-class player".

"I played against him, he is a massive threat," the 26-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He is very direct, he is skilful and he is quick. You can see the talent he has got straight away.

"I couldn't believe how young he was because he is a big lad and he is strong.

"He has got a lot of confidence, so he has got all the attributes to be a top-class player.

"I think it's really good for him to come here and get experience and maybe get some game time. He is only going to get better."

Following Friday's match at Wembley Stadium, coach Gareth Southgate's squad travel to Montenegro for their second qualifier on Monday.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

MATCH STATS