Tom Walsh volleyed home from an Aaron Doran flick

Tom Walsh's thumping volley moved Inverness Caledonian Thistle into fourth in the Scottish Championship to heap misery on Partick Thistle.

The substitute benefited from Aaron Doran's neat flick-on to lash the ball beyond Jags goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

Doran had earlier given Caley Thistle the lead after a wonderful dummy by Jordan White from Joe Chalmers' pass.

Stuart Bannigan's first goal since 2015 - a fine curled effort - brought Thistle level before Walsh's winner.

Like Doran, the attacking midfielder is now up to 10 for the season, as John Roberston's men aim to be involved in the promotion play-offs as well as having a Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian look forward to.

This is only the Jags' third league defeat in 10 in 2019, but a win tonight would have moved them to the relative comfort of seventh in the league.

More to follow.