Paul Scholes: Oldham manager resigned by text, says owner Abdallah Lemsagam

Paul Scholes played more than 700 times for Manchester United during his playing career

Paul Scholes resigned from his position as Oldham manager by text, according to owner Abdallah Lemsagam.

The 44-year-old lasted 31 days at the League Two club but said he could not "operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role".

But Lemsagam said he was "surprised by the reasons" that the former Manchester United midfielder has given.

"I have been in Dubai over the last couple of weeks and was at ease knowing that he was in charge," he said.

"I was very surprised as he simply resigned by text on Wednesday afternoon and has refused to discuss matters that influenced him to make his decision.

"Paul and I both agreed that there is potential but I reassured him that he had my full backing to rebuild the team of his choice next season.

"He did not raise any concerns at all about the team or any other matters informally or formally, prior to his resignation. He gave no opportunity or indications that he needed to address any issues at all."

