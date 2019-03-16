Michael Essien: Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder moves to Azerbaijan

Michael Essien has been a free agent since leaving Persib Bandung in Indonesia last year.

Former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has joined Azerbaijan top-tier side Sabail FK.

The 36-year-old has signed a deal until May 2020 and will assist the coaching staff of the club's Under-19 side as part of his quest for a coaching badge.

Essien has been a free agent since ending his contract with Indonesian side Persib Bandung in March 2018.

This will be the midfielder's eighth professional club.

Based in the capital Baku, Sabail was founded three years ago and finished seventh in the Azerbaijan league last season.

Michael Essien lifting the European Champions League trophy in 2012 whilst at Chelsea.

In a long and varied career, Essien also played for Real Madrid and AC Milan since leaving Liberty Professionals in his native country in 1999.

The former Black Star started his European career at French club Bastia before joining rivals Lyon in 2003.

Essien also had a short stint at Greek club Panathinaikos in the 2015/16 season.

He won the Champions League, two Premier League titles and four FA Cups during nine seasons at Chelsea.

Essien also played at two World Cups for Ghana, who he represented 58 times, before retiring in the wake of the 2014 tournament in Brazil.