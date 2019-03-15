Rangers' Murphy may return this term but Gerrard unsure over Dorrans

Graham Dorrans and Jamie Murphy have made 11 appearances between them this season

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy may return before the end of the season, says manager Steven Gerrard.

But Gerrard is unsure when midfielder Graham Dorrans will return to fitness

Murphy, 29, damaged knee ligaments in Rangers' 3-1 League Cup win over Kilmarnock in August while Dorrans, 31, is recovering from a knee injury.

"Jamie has been to see the specialist who has had a look at his knee and tidied it up a little bit," said Gerrard.

"He's on course for the back end of the season, the very back end. If not it will be a pre-season job for Jamie.

"As for Graham Dorrans, I don't know. He's had a couple of setbacks since he's come back and I'm not sure. I was hopeful a couple of weeks ago but I'm not sure where he's at just now.

"He's outside with the physio pushing to come back into the squad. But he's been in this situation two or three times before this season and had a setback, so I can't say I'm confident right now, but I'm hopeful he will get through and be available as soon as possible."