Fabio Cannavaro named China's new head coach

Cannavaro retired from playing in 2011 at the age of 37

Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro has been named as China's new head coach, succeeding Marcello Lippi.

Ex-Parma, Real Madrid and Juventus defender Cannavaro, 45, who won the World Cup in 2006, will continue to manage Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

Lippi, who quit after China's quarter-final exit at the Asian Cup in January, will stay on as an advisor.

Cannavaro's first match is against Thailand in the China Cup on 21 March.