'Anything can happen' in Swans' FA Cup tie - Potter

Swansea City have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for only the fifth time in their history

FA Cup quarter-final: Swansea City v Manchester City Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 16 March Kick-off: 17:20 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, plus live text commentary with in-play clips.

Graham Potter has urged Swansea City to believe they can cause a famous FA Cup shock when they host Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's team are expected to move a step closer to a possible quadruple by swatting Swansea aside in Saturday's quarter-final.

But Potter insists his team can make the last four.

"If it was over two legs you'd have no chance because the quality is so high, but in a one-off match anything can happen," he said.

"Clearly they are the best team in the United Kingdom - they are one of the best in the world.

"We face a huge challenge but it's a brilliant challenge for the players. You know the odds are stacked against you but it is football. You have to believe you can win."

Swansea, who are 15th in the Championship, are unbeaten in seven games at the Liberty Stadium but they could again be without their top scorer Oli McBurnie.

Despite having home advantage, they are as long as 33-1 with some bookmakers to topple the Premier League leaders.

Though the two clubs are only one division apart, Potter feels a first Swansea victory over Manchester City since 2012 would go down as one of the great cup upsets.

"It would be up there because of how late it is in the competition and how clearly Manchester City want to win the cup, and also the gulf in quality between the two teams," added the Swansea boss.

"The step from the Championship to Manchester City is not just one level, it's quite a few levels."

Potter will have a number of family members in the crowd as he looks to lead Swansea to only a third FA Cup semi-final in their history - but they may not all be backing his team.

"My dad and brother are coming and my wife - it will be nice for them," he said.

"My aunt's going to be there as well but she's a Manchester City fan. I'll need to speak with her about whether she is cheering for us or them. She might not get a ticket."