League One
Rochdale15:00Scunthorpe
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Scunthorpe United

Match report will appear here

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton382311472314180
2Barnsley382112564283675
3Sunderland371916264343073
4Portsmouth382011766412571
5Charlton381910955371867
6Doncaster3715121061461557
7Coventry38168144342156
8Peterborough381510135854455
9Blackpool381314113940-153
10Fleetwood381410144941852
11Burton381311144844450
12Plymouth38129174759-1245
13Bristol Rovers371111153737044
14Wycombe381111164758-1144
15Accrington361111143849-1144
16Gillingham38128184961-1244
17Scunthorpe38128184664-1844
18Shrewsbury381013154250-843
19Oxford Utd381013154454-1043
20Southend38126204755-842
21Walsall38119184260-1842
22Wimbledon38116213253-2139
23Rochdale37108194475-3138
24Bradford38106224263-2136
View full League One table

Top Stories