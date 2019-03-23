National League
Salford15:00Barnet
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Salford City v Barnet

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372110661283373
2Solihull Moors38227962342873
3Wrexham39219947291872
4Salford38209964382669
5Fylde371813663323167
6Harrogate381991069462366
7Eastleigh38197124946364
8Gateshead391881350391162
9Sutton United391612114846260
10Ebbsfleet3816101253371658
11Barrow391510144343055
12Hartlepool391213144753-649
13Bromley38139165156-548
14Halifax381017113335-247
15Dag & Red38138174447-347
16Chesterfield391016134347-446
17Barnet36129153444-1045
18Boreham Wood381014144049-944
19Maidenhead United39135213962-2344
20Dover391110184559-1443
21Havant & Waterlooville39911195368-1538
22Aldershot3888222961-3232
23Maidstone United3885253065-3529
24Braintree3977253770-3328
View full National League table

Top Stories