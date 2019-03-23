National League
Chesterfield12:30Sutton United
Venue: Proact Stadium, England

Chesterfield v Sutton United

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 5Evans
  • 6Maguire
  • 23Smith
  • 16Rowley
  • 7Carter
  • 19Hollis
  • 30Denton
  • 35Yarney
  • 37Boden
  • 38Chapman

Substitutes

  • 8Weston
  • 9Shaw
  • 15Weir
  • 21Anyon
  • 32Fortuné

Sutton United

  • 1Worner
  • 2Bennett
  • 3Thomas
  • 19Beautyman
  • 7Bolarinwa
  • 4Beckwith
  • 11Kearney
  • 21Deacon
  • 25Barden
  • 28Williams
  • 33Dobson

Substitutes

  • 9Toure
  • 10Ayunga
  • 12Lema
  • 26Butler
  • 34Bellikli
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372110661283373
2Solihull Moors38227962342873
3Wrexham39219947291872
4Salford38209964382669
5Fylde371813663323167
6Harrogate381991069462366
7Eastleigh38197124946364
8Gateshead391881350391162
9Sutton United391612114846260
10Ebbsfleet3816101253371658
11Barrow391510144343055
12Hartlepool391213144753-649
13Bromley38139165156-548
14Halifax381017113335-247
15Dag & Red38138174447-347
16Chesterfield391016134347-446
17Barnet36129153444-1045
18Boreham Wood381014144049-944
19Maidenhead United39135213962-2344
20Dover391110184559-1443
21Havant & Waterlooville39911195368-1538
22Aldershot3888222961-3232
23Maidstone United3885253065-3529
24Braintree3977253770-3328
