Chesterfield v Sutton United
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Jalal
- 5Evans
- 6Maguire
- 23Smith
- 16Rowley
- 7Carter
- 19Hollis
- 30Denton
- 35Yarney
- 37Boden
- 38Chapman
Substitutes
- 8Weston
- 9Shaw
- 15Weir
- 21Anyon
- 32Fortuné
Sutton United
- 1Worner
- 2Bennett
- 3Thomas
- 19Beautyman
- 7Bolarinwa
- 4Beckwith
- 11Kearney
- 21Deacon
- 25Barden
- 28Williams
- 33Dobson
Substitutes
- 9Toure
- 10Ayunga
- 12Lema
- 26Butler
- 34Bellikli
- Referee:
- Simon Mather
Match report to follow.