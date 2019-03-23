Scottish League One
Montrose1Stenhousemuir0

Montrose v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 17Redman
  • 20AntoniazziSubstituted forMilneat 70'minutes
  • 6Campbell
  • 23Henderson

Substitutes

  • 7Webster
  • 9Rennie
  • 11Milne
  • 12Harrington
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Matthews
  • 22Cregg

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 3Donaldson
  • 10Duthie
  • 22McBrearty
  • 16Dickson
  • 20Dingwall
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 4Neill
  • 6Ferry
  • 7Gibbons
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Watters
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Lewis Milne replaces Christian Antoniazzi.

Attempt missed. Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) because of an injury.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Sean Dickson.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Sean Dickson.

Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Montrose 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).

Graeme Smith (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath30197457292864
2Raith Rovers30149764392551
3Forfar30155104442250
4East Fife30135124545044
5Montrose29115133745-838
6Airdrieonians29114143737037
7Dumbarton2997134852-434
8Stranraer2989123443-933
9Brechin2887133545-1031
10Stenhousemuir3084182953-2428
View full Scottish League One table

