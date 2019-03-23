Substitution, Montrose. Lewis Milne replaces Christian Antoniazzi.
Montrose v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 2Masson
- 8Watson
- 17Redman
- 20AntoniazziSubstituted forMilneat 70'minutes
- 6Campbell
- 23Henderson
Substitutes
- 7Webster
- 9Rennie
- 11Milne
- 12Harrington
- 19Callaghan
- 21Matthews
- 22Cregg
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 3Donaldson
- 10Duthie
- 22McBrearty
- 16Dickson
- 20Dingwall
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 4Neill
- 6Ferry
- 7Gibbons
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- 21Watters
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Conor McBrearty (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) because of an injury.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Sean Dickson.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Sean Dickson.
Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).
Graeme Smith (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Russell Dingwall (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Campbell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.