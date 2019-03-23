Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
East Fife v Brechin City
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 12Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 3Docherty
- 14WattSubstituted forCurrieat 66'minutes
- 9CourtSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
- 15Dowds
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 7Watson
- 10Smith
- 17Meggatt
- 19Currie
- 20Bell
- 21Terry
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 2McLean
- 17Toshney
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 22Thomson
- 18Robertson
- 14Smith
- 3Burns
- 9Jackson
- 21Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 4McGeever
- 6Spark
- 7Orsi
- 16Tapping
- 23Jamieson
- 24Bowman
- 27Miller
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Rory Currie replaces Liam Watt.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Jonathan Court.
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Court (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Brechin City 2. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 0, Brechin City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 0, Brechin City 1.
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Anton Dowds.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Brechin City 1. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tam Scobbie.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.
Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.
Attempt saved. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Jonathan Court (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Court (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Robertson.