Scottish League One
East Fife0Brechin2

East Fife v Brechin City

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 12Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 3Docherty
  • 14WattSubstituted forCurrieat 66'minutes
  • 9CourtSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Watson
  • 10Smith
  • 17Meggatt
  • 19Currie
  • 20Bell
  • 21Terry

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 2McLean
  • 17Toshney
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 22Thomson
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 3Burns
  • 9Jackson
  • 21Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 4McGeever
  • 6Spark
  • 7Orsi
  • 16Tapping
  • 23Jamieson
  • 24Bowman
  • 27Miller
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Euan Smith (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Rory Currie replaces Liam Watt.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Jonathan Court.

Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Court (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Brechin City 2. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 0, Brechin City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 0, Brechin City 1.

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sean Burns (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).

Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Anton Dowds.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Brechin City 1. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tam Scobbie.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Patrick Slattery.

Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).

Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.

Attempt saved. Mark Docherty (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Liam Watt (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).

Jonathan Court (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Court (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath30197457292864
2Raith Rovers30149764392551
3Forfar30155104442250
4East Fife30135124545044
5Montrose29115133745-838
6Airdrieonians29114143737037
7Dumbarton2997134852-434
8Stranraer2989123443-933
9Brechin2887133545-1031
10Stenhousemuir3084182953-2428
