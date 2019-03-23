Scottish League One
Raith Rovers4Dumbarton1

Raith Rovers v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 8Gillespie
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 3Crane
  • 12Matthews
  • 24Barjonas
  • 14WedderburnSubstituted forMcKayat 64'minutes
  • 30Gullan
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 16Flanagan
  • 17Lyness
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 55Barr
  • 6Carswell
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 10Forbes
  • 8Hutton
  • 15PatonSubstituted forMelinguiat 66'minutes
  • 11Barr
  • 20Thomas
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 7Melingui
  • 14Russell
  • 16Armour
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).

Boris Melingui (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Crane (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Boris Melingui replaces Michael Paton.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McKay replaces Nathaniel Wedderburn because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).

James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

Delay in match Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Dumbarton 1. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).

James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Barjonas.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Dumbarton 1. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby Barr.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Attempt saved. Callum Crane (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).

Foul by James Gullan (Raith Rovers).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Dumbarton 0. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath30197457292864
2Raith Rovers30149764392551
3Forfar30155104442250
4East Fife30135124545044
5Montrose29115133745-838
6Airdrieonians29114143737037
7Dumbarton2997134852-434
8Stranraer2989123443-933
9Brechin2887133545-1031
10Stenhousemuir3084182953-2428
