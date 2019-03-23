Foul by Grant Gillespie (Raith Rovers).
Raith Rovers v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 8Gillespie
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 3Crane
- 12Matthews
- 24Barjonas
- 14WedderburnSubstituted forMcKayat 64'minutes
- 30Gullan
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 16Flanagan
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 55Barr
- 6Carswell
- 2Ballantyne
- 10Forbes
- 8Hutton
- 15PatonSubstituted forMelinguiat 66'minutes
- 11Barr
- 20Thomas
- 9Gallagher
Substitutes
- 7Melingui
- 14Russell
- 16Armour
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Boris Melingui (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Crane (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Boris Melingui replaces Michael Paton.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. David McKay replaces Nathaniel Wedderburn because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).
James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
Delay in match Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 4, Dumbarton 1. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Forbes (Dumbarton).
James Gullan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Dumbarton 1. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Barjonas.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Dumbarton 1. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby Barr.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Attempt saved. Callum Crane (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers).
Foul by James Gullan (Raith Rovers).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Paton (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Dumbarton 0. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.