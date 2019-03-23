Scottish League One
Stranraer0Arbroath0

Stranraer v Arbroath

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1CurrieBooked at 45mins
  • 22HamillBooked at 30mins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4McDonaldBooked at 35mins
  • 17Smith
  • 11Anderson
  • 6McManus
  • 10McCann
  • 8TurnerBooked at 45mins
  • 9VitoriaSubstituted forAvciat 45+4'minutes
  • 18CameronBooked at 30mins

Substitutes

  • 7Lamont
  • 13Avci
  • 14Elliott
  • 20Crossan
  • 24O'Keefe

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKennaBooked at 45mins
  • 9Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 12Spence
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Wallace
  • 21Hill
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
432

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

David Smith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).

David Brownlie (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Arbroath 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Arbroath 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Lyle Avci replaces Joao Pereira Vitoria.

Dismissal

Max Currie (Stranraer) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Booking

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Innes Cameron.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Booking

Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Stranraer).

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

(Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Donnelly (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Smith.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Booking

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Innes Cameron (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath30197457292864
2Raith Rovers30149764392551
3Forfar30155104442250
4East Fife30135124545044
5Montrose29115133745-838
6Airdrieonians29114143737037
7Dumbarton2997134852-434
8Stranraer2989123443-933
9Brechin2887133545-1031
10Stenhousemuir3084182953-2428
