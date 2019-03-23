Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Stranraer v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1CurrieBooked at 45mins
- 22HamillBooked at 30mins
- 5Brownlie
- 4McDonaldBooked at 35mins
- 17Smith
- 11Anderson
- 6McManus
- 10McCann
- 8TurnerBooked at 45mins
- 9VitoriaSubstituted forAvciat 45+4'minutes
- 18CameronBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 7Lamont
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- 20Crossan
- 24O'Keefe
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 8McKennaBooked at 45mins
- 9Donnelly
Substitutes
- 12Spence
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Wallace
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 432
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Attempt saved. David Gold (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
David Smith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Arbroath).
David Brownlie (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Arbroath 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Arbroath 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Lyle Avci replaces Joao Pereira Vitoria.
Dismissal
Max Currie (Stranraer) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Booking
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Attempt blocked. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Innes Cameron.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Booking
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Stranraer).
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
(Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Donnelly (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Smith.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Booking
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Innes Cameron (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Innes Cameron (Stranraer).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.