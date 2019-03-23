Scottish League One
Airdrieonians1Forfar0

Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1HuttonBooked at 35mins
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Crighton
  • 3O'Neil
  • 7Stewart
  • 6Campbell
  • 5Millar
  • 8Edwards
  • 11ConroySubstituted forHawkshawat 63'minutes
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Wilkie

Substitutes

  • 12Glass
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15Cairns
  • 16McIntosh
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Page
  • 19Hawkshaw

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 7Hilson
  • 6IrvineSubstituted forReillyat 57'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 8Moore
  • 11SpencerBooked at 62mins
  • 9Baird
  • 10Easton

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Reilly
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Coupe
  • 18Scott
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Attempt saved. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Booking

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean Hawkshaw replaces Ryan Conroy.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Thomas Reilly replaces Gary Irvine because of an injury.

Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Forfar Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Forfar Athletic 0.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Scott Stewart.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Edwards.

Hand ball by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt missed. Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

David Hutton (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card.

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.

Brad Spencer (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath30197457292864
2Raith Rovers30149764392551
3Forfar30155104442250
4East Fife30135124545044
5Montrose29115133745-838
6Airdrieonians29114143737037
7Dumbarton2997134852-434
8Stranraer2989123443-933
9Brechin2887133545-1031
10Stenhousemuir3084182953-2428
